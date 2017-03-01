A giant LEGO exhibition is coming to the Melbourne Museum next month

This is not a drill: Melbourne's biggest ever exhibition made entirely from LEGO is coming to the Melbourne Museum next month.

Brickman: Wonders of the World is new interactive exhibition brought to us by Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught (pictured below) – an all-round LEGO wizard based in Melbourne and the only LEGO Certified Professional (yes, that's a thing) in the Southern Hemisphere. "I am thrilled to be bringing my brand new exhibition, Wonders of the World, to Melbourne – my hometown and home to my LEGO workshop where all the creativity and building happens!" says McNaught. "This exhibition is a collection of my most ambitious works, every model is brand new and infinitely more detailed than anything I've ever created."

Melburnians will get the chance to witness mankind's most amazing achievements masterfully recreated by McNaught in LEGO form. More than 50 of his models will be on display, including LEGO versions of Paris' Arc de Triomphe, New York City's Empire State Building (which features a mini King Kong), London's Big Ben, Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa and even a LEGO version of Michelangelo's David statue.

Running from Saturday April 1 until Sunday May 7, the exhibition has seen great success over the country, with stops in Brisbane and Sydney and another slated for Perth later in the year. Visitors will have the opportunity to get a hands-on, educational journey through history, with fun facts about each attraction on display.

The exhibition is open daily and booking is advised. Tickets will go on sale at 10am, Friday March 3 from Ticketek.