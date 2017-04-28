A new artisan food market has set up shop in Fitzroy

Online store the Food Repository has opened a pop-up brick and mortar store on Brunswick Street in Fitzroy.

The Food Repository pride themselves on selling those small batch goods you normally have to hunt around for. Selling anything from chai to honey, lentils to hot sauce, they’re all about putting small businesses in the spotlight.

Photograph: Supplied

Feedback from the Food Repository’s online store (launched in late 2016) was so positive it spurred owner Joni Marcelis to open a pop-up store in Fitzroy. Each of the items stocked in-store are handpicked by Marcelis, and are chosen specifically for their sustainable production methods and their use of natural ingredients.

Photograph: Supplied

There’s a real emphasis on catering for those with dietary requirements, and you’ll also find some more indulgent items like Four Pillars Breakfast Negroni (orange marmalade made with a dash of Campari – it’s the best).

The Food Depository is open seven days a week at 346 Brunswick Street in Fitzroy. Their lease has just been extended to August.