A vegan meal delivery service has opened in Melbourne

What with our plethora of food (and drink!) delivery services, there's almost no need to leave the house for sustenance anymore (except, you know, the human need to connect with people IRL). And it's all coming up roses for vegans too – a fully prepared vegan fresh food service just landed to shake up the meal delivery industry.

It's called Freshara and it's currently the only dedicated vegan meal delivery service in Australia. They've partnered with vegan chefs to develop a menu of over 40 fresh, healthy and tasty recipes which they'll be delivering across Melbourne.

Freshara's menu covers a wide range of cuisines, with the weekly menu offering portioned meals with no preservatives, low GI, with the majority of meals gluten free as well. On the roster is Moroccan chickpea and couscous tagine, garden harvest pasta bake, jungle curry with jasmine rice, and fregola sarda with orecchiette.

The service will deliver weekly in fully recyclable packaging, with prices starting from $8.95 per meal (plans start at 12 meals per week). They currently deliver to over 300 suburbs across Sydney and Melbourne with plans to expand nationwide soon.