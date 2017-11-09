A same day succulent delivery service has launched in Melbourne

We’ve all been there. It’s late at night and you’re crawling through your neighbour’s garden, trying to snag a piece of that one glorious succulent that’s about as big as your ever-present uni debt. You’ll inevitably return with one sad little leaf that you will probably kill because the laws of horticulture are a cruel and unusual mistress. Thankfully some super-cool people with some super-green thumbs are here to help.

Little Succers is a succulent delivery service for those of us who need some nature in our life, but are too incompetent to look after anything more than a plant designed to survive in the desert.

Delivering to the CBD and beyond, this service is sure to save your arse when you forget your significant other’s birthday and need a gift, like, yesterday. With their selection of (mostly) self-sustaining floral companions ranging from pint-sized pots to lovingly crafted ‘Merry Succing Christmas’ wreathes, Little Succers has got your succulent needs covered. Buy one of their special Succ Who You Wanna Little Pricks and these horticultural legends will donate $5 to an equal rights charity in support of marriage equality.

Your delivery comes potted in a special, succulent-loving soil, meaning you’d have to really go out of your way to kill them. We recommend hitting up their website for tips to care for your new green friend as you begin to move on from your dark, checkered past of plant ownership.