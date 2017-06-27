A vegan ice cream shop has opened in Melbourne’s east

Attention vegans of Melbourne: Ms Bean is about to become your new dessert go-to.

The newest addition to Box Hill Central is a dessert store that specialises in ice cream, soy drinks and organic sweet jelly tofu that’s all vegan-friendly.

Forgo the regular frozen banana smoothie bowl at home for a scoop of Ms Bean’s silky smooth ice cream, with rotating flavours including (but not limited to) watermelon, black sesame, tofu and seaweed, black bean-walnuts and avocado. Plus, it’s made specially by a machine that was flown all the way from Italy – fancy!

Ms Bean also do made-to-order soy drinks done with housemade organic soy milk and served cold or warm. They serve up classic flavours like date, walnut and wolfberry, as well as the more adventurous carrot, sweet corn and raisin.

Top it all off with some organic sweet jelly tofu served with your choice of brown sugar syrup or organic soymilk and any three cold or hot toppings. Think peanuts, rice balls, black sesame paste and more.

You can find Ms Bean at Box Hill Central on Main Street in Box Hill.