An Amy Winehouse exhibition is coming to Melbourne

The Jewish Museum of Australia has announced that it will host an exhibition on the life of Amy Winehouse, opening in October this year.

Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait was curated in 2013 by Amy's brother and sister-in-law along with the Jewish Museum London, and has since travelled to San Francisco, Vienna, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam. In an Australian exclusive, Melburnians will be able to gain an intimate insight into the British singer's early years, family background and adult life, which ended tragically in 2011 when Winehouse was just 27.

Along with a series of photographs, the Winehouse family generously donated a number of Amy's belongings for the exhibition, including her guitar, outfits and record collection. Some of these objects also offer a glimpse into Amy's Jewish heritage and the role it played in her family life; for example, a photograph of Amy at her brother's bar mitzvah.

In their coverage of the exhibition, Time Out London wrote: "For someone who died so tragically, this is an exhibition bursting with warmth, life and affection. In the words of her big brother, 'This is a snapshot of a girl who was to her deepest core simply a little Jewish kid for north London with a big talent'."

Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait will show at the Jewish Museum of Australia from Oct 22 2017-Mar 25 2018