Installation view of Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala
Installation view of Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala

Things to do in Melbourne in February

February's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in February

Adena Maier
Adena Maier
Wondering what to do in Melbourne in February? We can help. Check out our guide to all the fun things to do in Melbourne, including mega NGV art exhibitions, socially distant music festivals and more. Plus there's plenty of free attractionsart exhibitionstheatre showsactivities for kids to get amongst as well. 

Too hot to trot? Here are the best ways to beat the heat in Melbourne. Plus, it's Melbourne, so there's a chance it will rain. If so, consult our guide to Melbourne's best indoor activities instead.

Best things to do in Melbourne in February

Barefoot Cinema
1. Barefoot Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • St Kilda

After a two-year hiatus, Barefoot Cinema is back to offer Victorians the chance to enjoy an array of films screened in gorgeous locations. This year, the cinema will take over three spectacular locations: Mount Martha, St Kilda and Werribee Park.

Moonlight Cinema
2. Moonlight Cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Melbourne

The Moonlight Cinema has announced its return to the Botanic Gardens this summer, as well as a first-time commitment to going green. Through a partnership with Garnier, every screening will be 100 per cent powered by solar panels. Catch your favourite flicks after dark and under a sky full of stars, minus the environmental impact.

Ice Cream Festival
3. Ice Cream Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Are you a classic chocolate type of person or are you game for more experimental flavours like fried macaroni and cheese and dill pickle? Whatever your ice cream personality, the annual Ice Cream Festival has something tasty for you. 

Happy Place
6. Happy Place

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Southbank

The larger-than-life immersive exhibition is an influencer's dream. Grab a friend to take with you, this is an experience that is meant to be shared both IRL and on the grid. You'll need someone to take cute pictures of you in the world's largest confetti dome, someone to play six-foot-tall noughts and crosses with, and someone to help you in and out of the rubber ducky bathtub (and do the same for them).

Kaleidosquare
7. Kaleidosquare

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

It's all happening at Fed Square this summer. From January 14, Melbourne's most famous square kicks off Kaleidosquare – a sizzling summer events schedule featuring public art, gigs, film screenings, workshops and more. 

NGV Friday Nights
8. NGV Friday Nights

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

Few things go hand-in-hand like music and art, and after enduring several months of not being able to enjoy either, the NGV has announced the return of its beloved NGV Friday Nights series. This time around, the program will celebrate upcoming summer gallery showings including the highly anticipated Coco Chanel exhibition and a collection of works by Yolngu women artists from an Indigenous-run arts centre in Yirrkla. 

Read more
Disney+ Drive-In
9. Disney+ Drive-In

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Flemington

What could be more gloriously nostalgic than a popcorn-packed movie drive-in as led by the Mouse House? Disney+ Drive-In is coming back to Melbourne Showgrounds this summer. Opening January 14, the world-conquering streaming service is set to present everything from its animated classics right through to more contemporary offerings for adults.

Candlelight Concerts
10. Candlelight Concerts

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Melbourne

Experience your favourite songs by artists ranging from pop superstars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to classical icons like Beethoven and Mozart, all performed by live musicians on stages illuminated by candlelight. 

Jagged Little Pill
11. Jagged Little Pill

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

While it is, on paper, a jukebox musical in the same vein as Mamma Mia! or We Will Rock You, the red-raw, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics from Alanis Morisette’s generation-defining album allow for a far richer narrative to emerge in Jagged Little Pill. It tells the story of an American family coming apart at the seams, and weaves in a tapestry of urgent social issues. But it's also a show about the hope that springs from facing such challenges, and that’s surely something to cling onto.

Fun Home
12. Fun Home

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

 

You might recognise Bechdel’s name from her eponymous test. If you’re a proud graphic novel geek, on the other hand, you’ll know her for Fun Home's original iteration. It’s a tragicomic look at her coming of age and coming out as a young queer woman in rural Pennsylvania, set in and around the funeral home her father inherited – the ‘Fun Home’, as she and her brothers call it. Charting her emerging sexuality, it also grapples with the fraught relationship she shared with her father.

Sacred Vaults at Riverland
13. Sacred Vaults at Riverland

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

If you've ever been to Riverland Bar, you may have noticed the series of vaults lining the side of the venue. They were originally constructed in 1890 and it's rumoured that they were once home to a shady underbelly of the city and often served as the location for secret underground parties in the '90s.  For those keen to explore a little bit of that seedy history for themselves, Riverland Bar and Saintly Hard Seltzer have transformed the vaults into a series of immersive experiences.  Think glowing trees adorned with seltzer cans and fruit, colour-changing lights and visual projections and mirrored DJ booths. 

Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise
14. Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Bulleen

Sidney Nolan, the 20th-century painter perhaps best known for his signature geometric Ned Kellys, is one of Australia's most renowned artists. He's also known for having had a deep personal connection to what is now Heide Museum of Modern Art – hence it makes perfect sense that the gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fresh new exhibition on the famous artist. 

Summer Crustacea Bar
16. Summer Crustacea Bar

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Fitzroy

If you're a lover of fine seafood and sparkling wine, then you're in for a real treat with Cutler and Co's summer crustacea bar. It's available every Thursday through Sunday from now until February 27, so get ready to crack into juicy crabs, slurp briny oysters and peel plump prawns. 

Cupid's Undie Run
17. Cupid's Undie Run

  • Sport and fitness
  • Walks
  • Melbourne

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cupid's Undie Run by stripping down to your jocks and helping to raise funds for neurofibromatosis. The event will run in a Covid-safe at-home format and you can pick your own time between now and February 28th to hold your own run and party. Holler in the group chat, pick a route and get ready to walk, jog, run or dance your way to the finish line. 

Anna Karenina
18. Anna Karenina

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Southbank

From late February, the Australian Ballet brings Anna Karenina to the Arts Centre Melbourne stage for a production of cinematic proportions. The show is a joint venture between the Australian Ballet and Chicago's Joffrey Ballet and features choreography from the award-winning Yuri Possokhov (a former dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet), as well as set and costumes from Tom Pye and a score from Ilya Demutsky. 

Miss First Nations exhibition
20. Miss First Nations exhibition

  • Art
  • Photography
  • Melbourne

The Miss First Nations exhibition takes over Scott Alley near City Library during Midsumma Festival with a photographic showcase of contestants from the Miss First Nations 2021 competition. Contestants include Lady Gargles, Estelle, Cerulean (the 2021 winner), Karma Bites, Stone Motherless Cold and Peaches, all who were captured by Joseph Mayers at Holmesglen TAFE's Victorian Tunnelling Centre (which makes for a pretty spectacular backdrop).

Live at the Bowl
21. Live at the Bowl

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Melbourne

Big things are happening at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl this year, with Arts Centre Melbourne announcing the first acts in its revitalising Live at the Bowl series. From January 2022, dozens of Australia's best bands, musical artists, dancers and more will take to the huge outdoor stage (it's the largest of its kind in Australia) for a big program of performances, festivals and events. 

Pond[er]
22. Pond[er]

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

Victoria, you've heard of pink lakes and pink cliffs, but this might be Melbourne's first pink pond. This December, the NGV unveils a pink pond in the Grollo Equiset Garden (the gallery's sculpture garden). The blushing body of water, titled 'Pond[er]' is the work of the winner of the NGV's 2021 Architecture Commission, and is designed and produced by architecture firm Taylor Knights and artist James Carey. 

The Queen Victoria Night Market
23. The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

After a two-year hiatus, the popular Summer Night Market will return to the open-air sheds of the Queen Victoria Market on January 5 for a 13-week season. What could be better than spending a balmy summer night filling your belly and quenching your thirst from a selection of global street food stalls, carts, trucks and festival bars?

Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala
24. Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Southbank

Visitors to the NGV might notice something beautiful, almost interstellar, has transformed Federation Court (aka the gallery foyer). Between the ticket desks and the Great Hall is a monochromatic painting that covers the entire floor, with splodgy white rivers undulating over a stark, black background marked with more, seemingly endless white dots and flecks. 

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated
26. Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

Everyone in Melbourne has heard of the mysterious Flinders Street Station Ballroom, but few have seen it. The once grand hall has hosted lectures, a library, fitness classes and (of course) dances, but has been closed to the public since 1985. But it's coming back to life for Rising festival, with leading contemporary artist and Melbourne local Patricia Piccinini turning the near-mythic space into an immersive, hyperreal installation.

Van Gogh
27. Van Gogh

  • Art
  • Digital and interactive
  • South Wharf

Van Gogh reimagines the now-famous painter's works as projections that completely ensconce you in an 11-metre tall gallery, allowing you to feel like you're in van Gogh's bedroom or under that famous starry night. A mirrored infinity room filled with countless sunflowers also features, as does a life-size recreation of painting 'Bedroom in Arles'.

Anna Hoyle: Your choc-mint pelvik floor is so boring
28. Anna Hoyle: Your choc-mint pelvik floor is so boring

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • St Kilda

Remember the Golden Books of your childhood? The sweet painted illustrations they held, and the cute stories they regaled you with? Now imagine those illustrations, but updated for the kind of chaotic, self-deprecating humour of the internet era. That's what you're getting when you visit Anna Hoyle's exhibition Your choc-mint pelvik floor is so boring at Linden New Art.

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy
31. The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer is a mulleted, leather-gloved, parachute-panted nostalgia trip to 1985. The stage musical, now much further from 1998 than the film was from 1985, has an extra layer of nostalgia, recalling both the fashions and gender politics of the 1980s and the uncomplicated innocence of a late-’90s romcom. 

Mischa Tropp and Friends at Tucks
32. Mischa Tropp and Friends at Tucks

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Red Hill South

Montalto’s laid-back sister winery, Tucks Ridge, is home to an impressive lineup of food over the next four weeks. Starting on the first weekend of February, the venue will play host to four of the country’s top chefs, following on from Mischa Tropp’s Elsie's residency throughout the summer. Tropp will still be on board to serve up the very best of Elsie’s Indian, in addition to working with star chefs as they take over the kitchen each Saturday and Sunday.

Grace
34. Grace

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • St Kilda

The word ‘mother’ hangs heavy over Grace, the first show to reopen St Kilda’s Red Stitch Theatre in 2022, even when the word is barely spoken. Not too dissimilar in tone from The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut on the big screen starring Olivia Coleman – Katy Warner’s insightful and potent new play tackles forbidden territory. What of the women who do not see motherhood as their destiny? What of those that chose that path and regretted it? What of the daughters who were left behind? 

More things to do in Melbourne this month

