Better stay inside: thunderstorms are predicted to hit Melbourne today and tomorrow

If you thought that this morning's drizzle was a passing drip on an otherwise sunny week, then we've got bad news for you. The sticky, warm weather is set to continue for the next few days – and it's likely to bring with it a thunderstorm or two.

Unstable and humid in #Victoria. Showers and thunderstorms with some heavy falls likely over the next two days. https://t.co/zdLTMNeQmT pic.twitter.com/XDFQYUukJJ — BOM Victoria (@BOM_Vic) March 19, 2017

The Bureau of Meteorology has also confirmed that March has already exceeded the average temperature of January and February this year (summer, schmummer) and is on track to being the hottest March in 77 years. Let's see your climate change-denying grandma explain that one.

And if you were hoping to get a cooler night's sleep tonight, then we're sorry to keep disappointing you: the BOM's senior forecaster Stephen King told The Age this morning that "it will be another uncomfortable night ahead".

For now, keep watching that rain radar, and don't forget your raincoat.

Via The Age.

