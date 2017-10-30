Carlton has a new, completely vegetarian pub

A new Carlton pub is doing away with the idea that pub grub equals parmas and steak specials. The Green Man’s Arms is a new Israeli-influenced and 100 per cent vegan and vegetarian pub on the corner of Lygon and Elgin streets.

Led by actors-slash-publicans Alison Whyte and Fred Whitlock (who used to run Abbotsford's Terminus Hotel), the Green Man’s Arms came about after the couple decided to take their hospo careers in a meat-free direction. Food at the Arms comes courtesy of Israeli head chef David Raziel who uses serves up a ethical and seasonal selection of dishes.

Falafel is of course on the menu (made to a secret Jerusalem recipe rumour has it), as is fluffy, crumpet-like lahuh bread which comes served with either falafel, fried eggplant, or green beans and mushrooms. For those looking for a proper pub meal, there's the roasted veggie couscous (so good they named it twice) or grilled vegetable salad complete with beets, almonds, pita bread and silky labne.

Being a pub, beer is naturally centre stage. The Green Man’s Arms owns all its taps and pours local craft brews like Hawkers Pilsner, Stomping Ground Saison and Holgate Mt Macedon Pale Ale. Keeping in line with the food, all the pub’s wines are also vegan and primarily local. But if you want to drink something that simply screams 'Melbourne vegan' sample the pub’s Kombucha spritz.

The Green Man’s Arms is open every day from 4pm till late.

Want to know the best restaurants to get a vegan feed?

Or see if your local made our pub awards for 2017.