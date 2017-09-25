Fitzroy's Polly is opening a new bar called The Roy

Fitzroy cocktail bar Polly has just turned 18 recently, and while they've already celebrated the bar's coming of age, the party's not over yet because owners Casey and Nora Gordon have been working on converting the space in at the back of the cocktail bar into a more casual bar.

The new bar, called The Roy, has been in the works for the last two years. It's located directly above Polly, with the entrance through a little laneway behind Brunswick Street and through the cocktail bar. "Ultimately we want it to be a place where people and locals can feel comfortable," manager Chris Hinds said. "We're not strictly a sports bar, but we will have TVs screening games including AFL, NFL, and rugby league now and then."

The Roy's drinks offering will be focused on cold frothies, with six taps at the bar serving rotating craft beer specials and timeless favourites. There's no kitchen so The Roy will only serve snacks to hungry punters, though they are in talks with Brunswick's The Pie Shop on a pie menu.

The Roy is slated for a late October opening at 401 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy. Watch this space.