  • Blog
  • Style & Shoppng
0 Love It
Save it

Five great Christmas gifts on sale at the Big Design Market

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday November 16 2017, 12:11pm

Five great Christmas gifts on sale at the Big Design Market
Photograph: Supplied

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the Big Design Market is getting well and truly into the spirit. Kicking off on December 1 at the Royal Exhibition Building, this three-day market will be spruiking everything from homewares, fashion and cosmetics to tech accessories, furniture and kids products.

If you’re feeling a little antsy at the thought of all the presents you’ll need to buy, rest easy. We’ve got you covered with a bunch of gift ideas you can nab at the Big Design Market. Hop along and get shopping.

Georgia Perry pins Big Design Market

Photograph: Supplied

Georgia Perry pin ($20)

Accessories queen Georgia Perry has made the perfect stocking stuffer: a range of popping pins that’ll jazz up any outfit. Our pick is the Bowie one.

Nice Digs Big Design Market

Photograph: Supplied

Nice Digs doggy bandana ($35)

They’re part of your family, so it makes sense that doggos get in on the gifting portion of Christmas too. We suggest snagging them a funky bandana – they’ll be the talk of the dog park in no time.

Takeawai Big Design Market

Photograph: Supplied

Takeawai rainbow plate ($88)

Know a homeware lover? Takeawai creates fun, functional and handcrafted ceramics that’ll add a pop of colour to any home. Their rainbow dinner plates are our top pick. 

Memo drink bottle Big Design Market

Photograph: Supplied

Memo A6 drink bottle ($39.95)

These slim reusable drink bottles from Memo are pretty chic. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, they’ll help you keep hydrated and stylishly #ontrend at the same time.

Magpie Goose Big Design Market

Photograph: Supplied

Magpiegoose tops ($120)

Every piece of clothing from social enterprise Magpie Goose’s range is bright, bold and incredibly fun. All textiles come from and support four remote communities in Australia’s Top End, with each design telling a story of people, place and culture.

Read about more of our Big Design Market highlights here. 

Keep shopping with our guide to the ultimate Melbourne gifts.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 88 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She spends her free time stalking dogs and worrying about the language barriers of time travel. Follow her on Twitter @beckrusso.