Five great Christmas gifts on sale at the Big Design Market

‘Tis the season to be jolly and the Big Design Market is getting well and truly into the spirit. Kicking off on December 1 at the Royal Exhibition Building, this three-day market will be spruiking everything from homewares, fashion and cosmetics to tech accessories, furniture and kids products.

If you’re feeling a little antsy at the thought of all the presents you’ll need to buy, rest easy. We’ve got you covered with a bunch of gift ideas you can nab at the Big Design Market. Hop along and get shopping.

Photograph: Supplied

Accessories queen Georgia Perry has made the perfect stocking stuffer: a range of popping pins that’ll jazz up any outfit. Our pick is the Bowie one.

Photograph: Supplied

They’re part of your family, so it makes sense that doggos get in on the gifting portion of Christmas too. We suggest snagging them a funky bandana – they’ll be the talk of the dog park in no time.

Photograph: Supplied

Know a homeware lover? Takeawai creates fun, functional and handcrafted ceramics that’ll add a pop of colour to any home. Their rainbow dinner plates are our top pick.

Photograph: Supplied

These slim reusable drink bottles from Memo are pretty chic. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, they’ll help you keep hydrated and stylishly #ontrend at the same time.

Photograph: Supplied

Every piece of clothing from social enterprise Magpie Goose’s range is bright, bold and incredibly fun. All textiles come from and support four remote communities in Australia’s Top End, with each design telling a story of people, place and culture.

