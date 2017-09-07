Foo Fighters announce Australian stadium shows for 2018

The 11-time Grammy Award-winning Foo Fighters are coming to Australia this summer for five stadium shows, including Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Saturday January 27 and Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium on Tuesday January 30.

If you were in Sydney last month, you may have heard that Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins played a last-minute secret gig at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory. Fans lined-up outside the OAF for hours to get their hands on tickets. If you missed out, then you’ll want to mark Friday September 22 in your diary – that’s when tickets go on sale for the Foo Fighter’s latest tour.

The post-grunge band formed in 1994, following the death of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. In the 23 years since the band has reached legendary status, selling 25 million records, including ‘Everlong’, ‘Learn To Fly’ and ‘Best Of You’.

In January’s tour, the Foos will be promoting their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold , which will be released next week. They’ll also be joined by ’90s indie-rockers Weezer, plus the Preatures in Sydney and Clowns in Melbourne.



Tickets for Sydney will be available via Ticketek and tickets for Melbourne will be sold through Ticketmaster. Both go on sale to the general public from Friday 22 September.

The Killers are playing a free gig at the MCG this month.