Get free coffee next week using your reusable coffee cup

Next week you can have your free coffee and drink it too because two Melbourne cafés are offering free coffee to anyone who brings in a reusable cup. Lights in the Attic in Hawthorn and the Crux & Co in South Melbourne are partnering with reusable coffee cup maker Frank Green to provide free coffees as part of National Recycling Week.

Between Monday November 13 and Sunday November 19 bring your reusable coffee cup into either café and be rewarded for your good deed with a free 5 Senses 8oz brew.

It’s estimated that Australians throwaway around one billion non-biodegradable takeaway coffee cups into landfill each year. Contrary to popular belief takeaway coffee cups can't be recycled so using a reusable coffee cup is just one way that Melburnians can reduce their environmental impact (while still indulging in their daily caffeine habit).

