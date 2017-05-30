Here are all the best International Doughnut Day deals in Melbourne this Friday

For whatever reason, America's National Doughnut Day (which, believe it or not, has an actual historic backstory) has made it across the continents to Australia and to be honest we have no issue with that if it means free doughnuts. We found the most delicious International Doughnut Day deals on this Friday June 2 to make your end-of-the-week doughie hunt easier.

1. Dandee Donuts

This Dandenong Market doughnut van is adding an Aussie touch to an American holiday. Dandee Donuts is giving away one free hot jam doughnut to every punter between 8am-4pm on Friday, but we know you won't be able to stop at just one doughnut, so definitely buy five more to round that up.

2. Shortstop Coffee and Doughnuts

Oh praise your generous soul Shortstop. This laneway doughnut shop is giving away a free cinnamon spice cake doughnut with every order on Friday, so all you need is a cup of their delicious Market Lane coffee. This offer is only valid while stocks last.

3. Lukumades

Head into Lukumades's new bricks and mortar shop in West Melbourne for doughnut happy hour this Friday between 6-7pm and you'll score yourself a whole box of tiny Greek lukumades. The only problem you have now is choosing between Nutella or salted caramel drizzle on your doughies.

4. Bistro Morgan

Melbourne's underaged doughnut prince Morgan Hipworth is getting in on the International Doughnut Day wave by giving away a free mini doughnut with every full-sized doughnut sold at his Windsor shop Bistro Morgan. Now, you'll know that it's tough to get through just one of Morgan's crazy doughnuts, but you never know when you might want a second round.