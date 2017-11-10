The best doughnuts in Melbourne

Remember the Swagman? Bringing Vegas-style glitz and glamour to Ferntree Gully, the late, lamented smorgasbord restaurant had two selling points: the can-can sheilas and the cinnamon donut machine. Oh, the innocent thrill of elbowing your way to the front of the crowds to watch the fat dough rings bob in the scalding oil and then plop into the sugar-and-cinnamon tray... Since the Swagman met its mysterious and fiery end, the doughnut has evolved exponentially, producing subspecies that are pimped, infused and even cross-bred with croissants. So whether you spell it doughnut or donut, hitch a ride with us as we trawl a dozen decadent dens that will smash your doughnut cravings out of the park.

