Here's the lowdown on all the Laneway sideshows in Melbourne

Hold onto your floppy felt hats festival fans: the first round of Laneway sideshows has been announced. If you can’t make it down to the Footscray festival, or you just really want a double dose of your favourite artist, this is your chance.
Leading the sideshow march is rising hip-hop star Loyle Carner. The perpetually chill Mac DeMarco will be bringing his hazy rock to Forum Theatre, as will everybody’s favourite sweet-singing cynic Father John Misty.
All sideshow tickets go on sale to the general public 10am Thursday October 26.
St Jerome’s Laneway Festival sideshows:
Loyle Carner
Tuesday February 6
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via 170 Russell
Mac DeMarco
Wednesday February 7
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster
Slowdive
Thursday February 8
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster
The Internet
Wednesday January 31
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster
Father John Misty
Friday February 9
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds
Billie Eilish
Thursday February 8
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets via Moshtix
Dream Wife
Wednesday February 7
The Tote, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix
Shame
Thursday February 8
The Tote, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix
Summer is made for festivals – check out the best summer festivals Melbourne has to offer.
Or take a look at all the local underground talent coming to Melbourne Music Week.