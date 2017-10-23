Here's the lowdown on all the Laneway sideshows in Melbourne

Hold onto your floppy felt hats festival fans: the first round of Laneway sideshows has been announced. If you can’t make it down to the Footscray festival, or you just really want a double dose of your favourite artist, this is your chance.

Leading the sideshow march is rising hip-hop star Loyle Carner. The perpetually chill Mac DeMarco will be bringing his hazy rock to Forum Theatre, as will everybody’s favourite sweet-singing cynic Father John Misty.

All sideshow tickets go on sale to the general public 10am Thursday October 26.

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival sideshows:

Loyle Carner

Tuesday February 6

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets via 170 Russell

Mac DeMarco

Wednesday February 7

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Ticketmaster

Slowdive

Thursday February 8

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Internet

Wednesday January 31

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Ticketmaster

Father John Misty

Friday February 9

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Billie Eilish

Thursday February 8

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets via Moshtix

Dream Wife

Wednesday February 7

The Tote, Melbourne

Tickets via Oztix

Shame

Thursday February 8

The Tote, Melbourne

Tickets via Oztix

