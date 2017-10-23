  • Blog
Here's the lowdown on all the Laneway sideshows in Melbourne

By Nicola D Posted: Monday October 23 2017, 1:16pm

Tim Da Rin

Hold onto your floppy felt hats festival fans: the first round of Laneway sideshows has been announced. If you can’t make it down to the Footscray festival, or you just really want a double dose of your favourite artist, this is your chance.

Leading the sideshow march is rising hip-hop star Loyle Carner. The perpetually chill Mac DeMarco will be bringing his hazy rock to Forum Theatre, as will everybody’s favourite sweet-singing cynic Father John Misty.

All sideshow tickets go on sale to the general public 10am Thursday October 26.

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival sideshows:

Loyle Carner
Tuesday February 6
170 Russell, Melbourne
Tickets via 170 Russell

Mac DeMarco
Wednesday February 7
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster

Slowdive
Thursday February 8
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Internet
Wednesday January 31
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Ticketmaster

Father John Misty
Friday February 9
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets via Secret Sounds

Billie Eilish
Thursday February 8
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets via Moshtix

Dream Wife
Wednesday February 7
The Tote, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix

Shame
Thursday February 8
The Tote, Melbourne
Tickets via Oztix 

Staff writer
By Nicola D 6 Posts

Nicola is a keen writer, dog enthusiast and half-hearted Sydney Swans supporter. When she's not appreciating any of the above she can often be found somewhere on the NSW South Coast, most likely drinking a flat white, no sugar.

