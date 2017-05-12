Huxtaburger to open franchises across Australia

Melbourne burger joint Huxtaburger could be flipping patties around Australia when the business moves to a "multi-site food retail franchise" model this year. In simple terms, this means Huxtaburger is about to go through a massive expansion and plans on taking their buns nationwide.

Already the burger joint, founded by ex-Huxtable chefs Daniel Wilson, Dante Ruaine and Jeff Wong, has five locations open in Melbourne, including the Collingwood original. Next up on the Huxtaburger train are more locations in Victoria, including one in Melbourne's inner west due to launch mid-year.

Sydneysiders look out, those burgers and chips are going to hit New South Wales in 2019. The Huxtaburger team expect to bring their total to 50 sites, including a mix of company-owned and franchised stores. Not bad for a burger joint that started as a side project to a hatted restaurant.