Justin Bieber is hosting a pop-up merch shop in Melbourne this weekend

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday March 9 2017, 12:06pm

Photograph: Def Jam

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrity pop-ups in the past few years (ahem, Kanye). Now, pop superstar Justin Bieber wants in on the action.

In the country for a string of shows, the Biebs will be hosting a merch pop-up store at Sneakerboy on Little Bourke Street this weekend. Running from Friday March 10 to Sunday March 12, the sneaker retailer will sell tour merch from Bieber’s Purpose tour.

We’ll have to wait for exact product details but Sneakerboy’s Instagram has revealed there will be T-shirts, including one with JB’s face and another that just says ‘Staff’ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Items will be in-store only and are first come, first served.

Photograph: Sneakerboy

 

Doors open on Friday morning at 9AM – get ready for lines.

Justin Bieber x Sneakerboy pop-up merch store

265 Little Bourke St, Melbourne

9am Friday March 10 - 7pm Sunday March 12

