LCD Soundsystem and Nick Murphy announce 2018 tour

Good news: New York dance-rock wizards LCD Soundsystem are coming to Melbourne in February 2018. In July this year, the band visited Melbourne for a show at Margaret Court Arena (and had some pretty powerful pro-LGBTQIA things to say about the venue). Frontman James Murphy and co whipped the crowd into a frenzy with tracks like 'Dance Yrself Clean', 'Daft Punk Is Playing At My House' and 'All My Friends' – and also mentioned that they'd love to come back to Melbourne as soon as possible.

LCD have made good on their promise, announcing a string of shows across Australia and New Zealand. They'll be kicking things off in Perth, then moving onto the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, then the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.

And that's not all. Melbourne native Nick Murphy (FKA Chet Faker) will be joining LCD at all their shows. As a Triple J darling, Murphy made waves with ‘Talk Is Cheap’ and ‘Gold’. Since moving to New York he’s developed his style significantly. His huskier than thou vocals are still there, but now they’re backed more often by '80s-style synthesizers. In all, a great match for LCD.

You can catch LCD Soundsystem and Nick Murphy at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday February 15. Tickets go on sale to the public November 30 through Ticketmaster.

For some more nostalgia check the killer R'n'B line-up at R'n'B Vine Days.

Check out these Melbourne venues for live music every night of the week.