Longhorn Saloon has been forced to close over complaints from residents

Carlton’s Longhorn Saloon temporarily shut its doors on Friday following a string of complaints by residents living near the restaurant and an order by the City of Melbourne.

The Age reports that the smokehouse bar and restaurant, which has been open since 2015, received complaints from residents about the drifting smoke and grilled meat smell emitting from the venue. The City of Melbourne issued an improvement notice to Longhorn Saloon, stating that the smoke, food and cooking odours coming from the restaurant were “offensive and constituted a nuisance”. Upset residents also complained about the excessive noise coming from the kitchen’s extractor fans.

Owner Will Balleau (who also co-owns barbecue temple Le Bon Ton in Collingwood) told The Age he was given just three weeks to install a new ventilation system, with the cost of the work quoted at $100,000. Balleau will appeal the decision in the Magistrates Court, but the improvement notice means Longhorn Saloon will have to close its kitchen until the matter is heard in court. They have also had to lay off staff in the meantime.

Just last month Longhorn Saloon quietly transformed itself into an 180-capacity live music and dining venue with blues and Americana bands hitting the stage.

Time Out has heard that the upstairs band room and bar are still operational, though the kitchen is on hold at this stage. Watch this space for more information as it comes to hand.

Via the Age.