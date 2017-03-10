Carlton's brand new live music venue is a nod to American culture

In case you haven't noticed, smokehouse bar Longhorn Saloon in Carlton has quietly transformed into a live music venue. Don't worry, you'll still be able to eat through its southern American menu, but the venue will have a new purpose as a live music venue. The venue is staying on-brand by looking into Americana-style bands to fit the look and feel of the space, which looks something like a moody, log-panelled saloon from an old spaghetti western film. This is no surprise really, considering how the team responsible for Longhorn is also behind Collingwood's barbecue temple Le Bon Ton.

Check out Longhorn Saloon's Facebook page for details on upcoming gigs. Downstairs, you'll still find Five Points Deli, where you can eat your fill of Ruben sambos and Longhorn Saloon's menu from noon.