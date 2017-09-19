Melbourne Music Week has unveiled the first details of their 2017 program

Every year Melbourne Music Week explores the undercurrent of Melbourne’s vibrant local music scene in some of the city’s most forgotten corners. Back for its eighth year, MMW is set to create quite the bang when it hits town from November 17-25.

Leading the line-up announcement today is Miscellanea, which will see a labyrinthian music party take over Melbourne Town Hall on Sunday November 19. Headlined by experimental music duo HTRK and featuring the likes of Underground Lovers, Tyrannamen, Loose Tooth, Taipan Tiger Girls, Friendships and CORIN in collaboration with some killer local labels, this all-ages event takes you on journey across three levels of the Melbourne Town Hall. Expect to see DJs in the Council Chambers, a grand organ takeover in the Main Hall and gigs popping up all over the heritage-listed building.

Photograph: Supplied

Also announced for MMW is Ariel Pink, who will be returning to Melbourne in support of his 11th studio album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson. He’ll be bringing his experimental fantasy pop to town for one night only at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Tuesday November 21.

Ariel Pink also leads the line-up for Face The Music (Nov 23-24), the Victorian music conference that’s returning for its tenth year. Pink will be joined by Canadian rapper Chippy Nonstop, veteran drummer of the Ramones Marky Ramone, German promoter Silke Westera, Collective Artists’ Rebecca Young, Triple J music director Nick Findlay and heaps more.

Also announced is the Music Victoria Awards after party (Wed Nov 22) which features Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda, Gold Class and Cable Ties. Don't miss Zoo at Section 8 and Ferdydurke (Sat Nov 25), the party is an evolution of Melbourne Music Week's Live Music Safari program of previous years, and is set to be a laneway party for the ages with Briggs, Fatima and Alexander Nut, Weird Together, AFTA-1 and more taking to the stage.

Melbourne Music Week runs from November 17-25. The full program will be released on Tuesday October 17.