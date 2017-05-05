  • Blog
  • Restaurants
0 Love It
Save it

Melbourne's brunch game just gained some Indian flair

By Jordan Kretchmer Posted: Friday May 5 2017, 12:46pm

Melbourne's brunch game just gained some Indian flair
Photograph: Supplied

Hawthorn’s Piquancy are turning up the heat with a new left-of-centre Indian-influenced brunch. The restaurant comes to you from the team that blessed us with St Kilda’s Babu Ji, and the new brunch offering will be available from Thursday through to Sunday from 11am.

Don't expect to see just curries or dosas, but instead breakfast staples packed out with South Asian flavours. Eggs get turnt with soft smoky eggplant, bright beetroot relish, soft Persian feta and thick cut sour dough toast. Prefer yours omelette style? They are doing a masala-infused one, filled with mint, turmeric and goat cheese, which comes with a buttery wholemeal roti. Those with a sweet tooth can get around the cracked wheat porridge with smoked maple almonds and roast apple. They are also doing a huge samosa patty burger with tamarind, mint, coconut chutney, served with zippy seasoned fries

If you've had enough corn fritters to last a lifetime, maybe now's a good time to change up your brunch game. 

Want more brunch? Check out our guide to the best breakfasts in Melbourne.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jordan Kretchmer 8 Posts

Jordan is the staff writer Time Out Sydney. When she's not travelling or dancing, you will probably find her organising Spotify playlists or walking her golden retriever.

For any feedback or for more information email