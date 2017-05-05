Melbourne's brunch game just gained some Indian flair

Hawthorn’s Piquancy are turning up the heat with a new left-of-centre Indian-influenced brunch. The restaurant comes to you from the team that blessed us with St Kilda’s Babu Ji, and the new brunch offering will be available from Thursday through to Sunday from 11am.

Don't expect to see just curries or dosas, but instead breakfast staples packed out with South Asian flavours. Eggs get turnt with soft smoky eggplant, bright beetroot relish, soft Persian feta and thick cut sour dough toast. Prefer yours omelette style? They are doing a masala-infused one, filled with mint, turmeric and goat cheese, which comes with a buttery wholemeal roti. Those with a sweet tooth can get around the cracked wheat porridge with smoked maple almonds and roast apple. They are also doing a huge samosa patty burger with tamarind, mint, coconut chutney, served with zippy seasoned fries

If you've had enough corn fritters to last a lifetime, maybe now's a good time to change up your brunch game.

Want more brunch? Check out our guide to the best breakfasts in Melbourne.