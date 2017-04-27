Melbourne's getting a rave bingo night

Pack it up Melbourne, we've reached our peak – soon you’ll be raving on the tables of a bingo hall. Yup.

Coming to Melbourne for the first time in June, Bongo Bingo is a British export that combines the fun of listening out for Legs Eleven and Two Fat Ladies with intermittent dancing and pub quiz-style games and challenges.

There’ll be DJs (yet to be announced – but think more S Club than Skrillex) and prizes – you could win a Hills Hoist! Plus, from the list of rules posted on their UK website, it sounds like there will be dance-offs and rounds of musical statues, too.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo launched the concept in 2015 and since then Bongo Bingo has travelled to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and London.

Bongo will be headed to Sydney first on June 23, with a scheduled tour kicking off the following week here in Collingwood. Keep your eyes on their Facebook page for more information closer to the date.