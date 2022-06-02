Melbourne
National Gallery Victoria
Robert BlackburnEntrance to the National Gallery Victoria

Things to do in Melbourne in August

August's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in August

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Wondering what to do in Melbourne in August? We can help. Scroll down for our curated guide of the best attractions, events and places to visit in Melbourne this month.

Keen to make the most of winter? Try these hot chocolates, mulled wine or head out on these great winter getaways

The best things to do in August

Lightscape
Photograph: Supplied

1. Lightscape

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

After a two-year delay due to Covid-19, immersive light installation Lightscape is finally arriving in Melbourne this winter. From June 24 to August 7, take a nighttime stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens and experience luminous pathways, lit-up tree canopies and soothing soundscapes.  Lightscape was first installed in the UK around a decade ago, where it was a huge success. Since then, it has taken over botanic gardens, National Trust and UNESCO World Heritage sites across the UK and the US.  The show includes large-scale installations, sparkling trees, floating lights, glowing archways and fields of light and colour along the 1.8km trail through the gardens. We're anticipating it will run much like the Fire Gardens exhibition that hit the RBG in 2018 with people directing you past all the attractions and showing you the best photo spots. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now through the website. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: MIchelle Grace Hunder

2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • price 3 of 4
  • Melbourne

It’s Christmas for Potterheads. Three years after its celebrated opening at the expensively refurbished Princess Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is taking an apt step back in time with a second premiere, this time of a streamlined one-play version that carves a good three hours off of its original running time. There are various motivations for this. Even for ardent devotees or seasoned theatre veterans, six hours in a seat is a slog, and once killed-for tickets had become readily available. But what could have been a cynical hatchet job has turned out to be the making of this show. The main pillars of the story remain – picking up where JK Rowling’s novels ended, we meet the children of famed wizard Harry Potter as they depart for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, the enduring friendships that kept Harry alive are elusive for Harry’s awkward son Albus, and when he fails to live up to the towering expectations of not just his school but the entire wizarding world, his sole friendship becomes both his greatest refuge and his biggest vulnerability. But while you might reasonably assume that this is a play about magic, you’d be wrong. This is a play about love. Which should come as no surprise – love is quite literally the most powerful, death-defying force in JK Rowling’s seven-book saga. What is surprising however, is how one of the greatest juggernaut fiction franchises of all time has leaned – comfortably, credibly, with heart-rending sensitivit

Read review
Buy ticket
The Queen Victoria Night Market
Photograph: Supplied

3. The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • price 0 of 4
  • Melbourne

It's always sad when the Queen Victoria Summer Night Market comes to an end, but the silver lining is that it means the Winter Night Market is on the horizon. This year, it'll kick off on June 1 and run every Wednesday until August 31, so rug up and warm yourself up from the inside out with cosy eats and hot beverages. This year, more than 35 of Melbourne's best street food traders, including returning favourites and Market first-timers, will be serving up delicious winter menus. Expect decadent burnt Basque and Biscoff cheesecakes from M&G Caiafa, all manner of tacos from the Happy Mexican, roasted local chestnuts from the Apple Corner, falafel platters from the Black Sheep, wood-fired pizza from 400 Gradi and pasta tossed in cheese wheels from That's Amore Cheese. All of these belly-warmers will pair well with warm beverages like hot gin toddies, warmed spiced cider and mulled wine by the likes of ReWine, Coldstream Brewery and Antagonist Spirits.  As always, you can expect roving performers and a rotating line-up of homegrown talent playing live music on the market's main stage. Before you settle in beside one of the many roaring open fires, be sure to explore the dozens of stalls selling locally-sourced and handmade products including jewellery, art, skincare, books and homewares.  If you've watched American holiday movies and dreamed of enjoying a white Christmas, you're in luck: come mid-season, the market will turn into a winter wonderland. Rug up in your winter woolli

Read more
Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

4. Hamilton

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Is Hamilton, the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won the hearts of critics and audiences the world over, as good as everyone says? In a word, yes. If you want to stop reading here and just book your tickets, we’ll understand.  There is a reason it is the most hyped show on Earth, and its writer and first star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now a household name. Some 3 million people watched the musical when it appeared on Disney+ in July 2020, and almost 8 million more have seen it live, in cities across the US, in London’s West End and in Sydney. Now it’s Melbourne's turn, with the show taking over Her Majesty's Theatre.  With the soundtrack available on Spotify and the original Broadway cast version available to anyone with a Disney+ account on demand, Hamilton is competing not so much with other musicals for your dollars and attention (there are no other shows of this type that can match the show’s tactical brilliance), but with itself. Most in the audience are at least familiar with the show by this point, and quite a few are able to mouth along to every word behind their masks. If you can see the original Broadway version any time you want and listen to the soundtrack 24 hours a day, what power does the staged version still hold?  In a word, magic. The entire cast is extraordinary, with every one of Andy Blankenbuehler's dance moves sharp as a tack and the constantly shifting stag

Read review
Buy ticket
Igloo Gardens
Photograph: Supplied

5. Igloo Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Hawthorn

Keen on eating and drinking outside this winter, but less keen on the bone-chilling cold? Thanks to four venues across Melbourne, you can book in for your own private winter wonderland in the form of cosy winter igloo gardens. Enter your igloo, settle into the cosy chairs draped with blankets and furry pillows and prepare to warm yourself up from the inside with delicious food and beverage packages.  The igloos are open from now until the end of winter, and we've rounded up their individual offerings below. Date and time availabilities vary across venues. The Wharf Hotel Cosy up beneath a sky of twinkling fairy lights on the banks of the Yarra in this cosy private igloo that can fit up to eight people. For $59 per person, you can graze on a sharing platter and enjoy your choice of two beverages including mulled wine or cider, Hot Toddies, Espresso Martinis and house wines, beers and ciders. For an extra $20 per person, you can also enjoy a chocolate fondue station and a boozy hot chocolate. Make your booking here. The Station Hotel Snuggle with your partner or up to five of your nearest and dearest friends at this private winter wonderland. For $75 per person, you can enjoy a drink on arrival and a three-course meal with options like Wagyu tartare topped with truffle and black garlic mayo, chargrilled rump of lamb, sticky date pudding with vanilla ice cream and more. Make your booking here. The Auburn Hotel For $69 per person, enjoy a three-course meal under a sky of twinklin

Read more
Buy ticket
Neighbourhood Earth
Photograph: Fever

6. Neighbourhood Earth

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

Between the first rickety flight of aviation pioneers the Wright brothers, and Neil Armstrong’s historic giant leap for mankind on the Moon, is a gap of just 66 years. And yet, despite the mind-boggling speed with which humanity went from earthbound to astronomical, the Apollo program, which took the first people to the lunar surface, was cancelled just over a year after its inaugural Moon landing. These extraordinary feats of engineering and courage had become too passé to hold the public’s attention. Well, for anyone still under the illusion that space is boring, a new immersive exhibition is ready to prove that there’s nothing dull about space exploration. Presented by Fever, this dazzling light show will transport you on a planet-hopping odyssey through our solar system, including visiting Mars, Venus, Pluto and Jupiter, with your feet still firmly on the ground. In orbit around these cosmic projections, visitors can find real space paraphernalia from notable missions including spacesuits supplied by NASA, as well as model spacecraft and interactive touchscreen displays for an even more detailed journey through the cosmos. While the exhibition has toured internationally, with more than a million people worldwide having seen the show to date, it's the first time the production will be shown in Melbourne.  The Melbourne premiere of Neighbourhood Earth will have a limited season at the Emporium from June 17 to August 28. Tickets are $30 per person and are on sale now through

Read more
Buy ticket
NGV Friday Nights
Photograph: Bar Lourinha

7. NGV Friday Nights

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Southbank

The NGV's Friday Nights series is back for another round, and this time the gallery is pairing a string of gigs alongside the highly anticipated exhibition The Picasso Century. Few things go hand-in-hand like music and art, and NGV Friday Nights’ set-up is the best way to take in the latest NGV exhibition after dark while enjoying the best in local music. Performing in the NGV's Great Hall every Friday night from 10 June to early October, this season's line-up features performances from the likes of Ngaiire, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Polly and the Pockets, and heaps more. See the full line-up on the NGV's website. To tie in with the exhibition, Bar Lourinhã will be running their Picasso-inspired pop-up, taking over NGV’s Garden Restaurant, from June 10-October 9. While the small Spanish wine bar is usually tucked away on Little Collins Street, it will make an appearance with a bespoke menu for the exhibition's run. Expect golden croquettes filled with jamón and manzanilla-braised beef cheeks from culinary stalwart and executive chef Matt McConnell to warm you up for a pre- or post-exhibition feed. Every Friday evening visitors can enjoy the Yering Station Wine Bar in the Great Hall and choose from a menu of fine wines from the Yarra Valley or wine flight tasting experience. Meanwhile at the Pommery Champagne Bar in the Gallery Kitchen café guests can get a flute of Pommery Pops at the Pommery Cart. Or you can embrace the Melbourne winter at the mulled wine bar on the Ga

Read more
Buy ticket
Light: Works from Tate’s Collection
Photograph: © Yayoi Kusama. Tate

8. Light: Works from Tate’s Collection

  • Art
  • Melbourne

The UK's Tate museum is known as one of the world's foremost art institutions – but this winter you won't have to leave Melbourne to see works from this renowned gallery.  Light: Works from Tate’s Collection is bringing more than 70 works from the Tate's impressive national collection to ACMI as part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series. As the exhibition title suggests, the works coming to this Australian exclusive showcase all relate to the theme of 'light' and span 200 years of art history and mediums such as painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, kinetic art, installation and (of course, it's ACMI) the moving image.  As part of the exhibition, you can see works from painters famous for their depictions and mastery of light in natural environments– think J.M.W. Turner, Camille Pissarro, Claude Monet and Alfred Sisley – as well as those who work with light in a more abstract sense, such as Wassily Kandinsky and Bridget Riley. These paintings are complemented by contemporary, large scale installations that capture and explore light in all its forms. Highlights include James Turrell's immersive glowing work 'Raemar, Blue'; Olafur Eliasson's reflective, interstellar 'Stardust Particle' installation; and Yayoi Kusama's 'The Passing Winter' – one of Kusama's famed infinity spaces, which you can peer into.  Light has been curated by the Tate and will be supported by a series of talks, performances, film screenings, workshops and events that will further reflect (pun in

Read more
Buy ticket
The Picasso Century
Photograph: © Centre Pompidou, MNAM-CCI/Bertrand Prévost/Dist. RMN-GP

9. The Picasso Century

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Southbank

The most influential painter of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso changed art forever. His works are among the most famous in existence, hanging on gallery walls and in private collections the world over, as well as being instantly recognisable to millions both in and outside of the fine arts. The NGV is bringing more than 80 of Picasso's works to Melbourne, organised into 12 thematic sections – and yes, Cubism is more than ably represented – along with an exciting Friday night music program. An artist doesn't exist in a vacuum, and Picasso learned from and influenced countless numbers of his contemporaries. The works of more than 60 of them are also included in the exhibition, carefully and thoughtfully curated by scholar of 20th-century painting Didier Ottinger, deputy director of the Musée National d’Art Moderne, Centre Pompidou, Paris. Artists included in the exhibition include underrated names such as Natalia Goncharova, Julio González, Wifredo Lam, Suzanne Valadon and Maria Helena Vieira da Silva, as well as more familiar names like Braque, Dalì and Giacometti.   "This exhibition offers visitors an extraordinary insight into the development of modern art and the preeminent figure at its centre, Pablo Picasso," says NGV director Tony Ellwood. "Through more than 170 works of art – including many that have never been seen in Australia – audiences will come to appreciate the many ways in which Picasso influenced – and was influenced by – the artistic community that surrounded

Read more
Buy ticket
Open Horizons: Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections
Photograph: Tim Carrafa

10. Open Horizons: Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections

  • Museums
  • History
  • Carlton

We owe much of modern western civilisation to the legacy of ancient Greece, which laid the bedrock for how we approach politics, philosophy, science and the arts. But what is it that influenced ancient Greek culture? Melbourne Museum seeks the answers in a new exhibition titled Open Horizons: Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections.  Showcasing a collection items from the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, it's the first time many of these artifacts have travelled from Greece to be hosted internationally. With 44 ancient works that date from the early bronze age to the Roman period, the exhibition highlights the trade of culture between Greece and its neighbours. Some of the key pieces on display include a beautifully preserved, 400kg sculpture of the head of Zeus, an impressive marble sphinx depicting a female head with the body of a winged lion, and a gold Theseus Ring discovered in the ancient city centre of Athens. "This is a rare opportunity to experience these exquisite objects from the most significant collection of Greek antiquity in the world," said Museums Victoria CEO Lynley Crosswell. "Many of the objects have never previously travelled outside of their homeland and it is a true privilege to be able to exhibit them here at Melbourne Museum." The exhibition is open to visitors until August 14, tickets are $15 for adults and free for members. For more information, head to the Melbourne Museum website. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation

