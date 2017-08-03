Muse is bringing a huge stadium show to Melbourne

If you've got fond (yet hazy) memories of losing it to 'Butterflies and Hurricanes' in the Big Day Out moshpit back in 2004 or 2007, then we've got some excellent news. British rockers Muse are set to return to Australia for the first time since 2013 in December to unleash two epic arena shows, first at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, then at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

These days, Muse are widely regarded as masters of the stadium rock spectacular. Their 2013 show saw Matt Bellamy ripping into tracks like 'Knights of Cydonia' and 'Supermassive Black Hole' accompanied by skyscraper screens, pyrotechnics, lasers and strobes – and it looks like this run of shows will be no different.

There's no doubt that you can expect classic Muse anthems alongside songs from their latest #1-selling album Drones, released in 2015. Their latest single 'Dig Down' sounds like it was made to be belted out to thousands of fans:

Tickets for Muse go on sale at noon, Thursday August 10. Pre-sale tickets are available to Frontier Touring members on Monday August 7.