Nobu Festival celebrates contemporary Japanese cuisine

Even if you've never been to Nobu, you may at least recognise the upmarket Japanese restaurant as one that's often frequented by celebrities in London and New York City. There's a very good reason for that, one of them being the fact that executive chef and owner Nobuyuki 'Nobu' Matsuhisa started his contemporary Japanese empire in celeb motherland Beverly Hills in the late 1980s with the eponymous Matsuhisa, before founding Nobu with actor and director Robert De Niro (yes, really) in 1994.

The man himself will be visiting Melbourne for Nobu Festival hosted at the Nobu's Southbank outpost in Crown Melbourne. The two-day event will see chef Nobu celebrate the style of contemporary Japanese cuisine he's become famous for. On March 15-16, watch as Nobu executive chefs Mark Edwards (London) and Sean Tan (Melbourne) share their kitchen secrets at the 'World of Nobu masterclass', where guests will get to watch Nobu's signature dishes being made, taste the dishes, as well as learn about the best sakes to pair with each dish.

Nobu Festival will culminate with 'An evening with chef Nobu and his global team', where the guests will be able to taste unique dishes from eleven Nobu restaurants around the globe, as well as dishes from chef Nobu's other restaurant group Matsuhisa. Chef Nobu himself will be there to welcome guests.

If you've ever wanted to know why Nobu has become a popular haunt for celebs, or why its London, Las Vegas and San Diego venues have been awarded one Michelin star each, Nobu Festival is your chance to find out. Head online for more information and to buy tickets to Nobu Festival.