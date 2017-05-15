Queen Vic Winter Night Market announces a killer food and drink line-up

By now, we doubt you need any convincing as to why the Queen Victoria Winter Night Market is your go-to Wednesday night activity in the colder months. It's a fairy-lit wonderland of multicultural food stalls, mulled wine, hot cider, design stalls and free entertainment, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

Last month, we announced that this year's season would light up with immersive installations of white beams, hazy smoke and neon. Now, we can add to that by giving you a taste of some of the deliciousness on offer. That's Amore Cheese is back with their signature pasta tossed in a parmigiano wheel (it's as creamy and life-affirming as you expect it to be).

And speaking of cheese, the Fondue Corner will be dishing up the good stuff. MoVida's Paco's Tacos will be rustling up street-style tacos and char-grilled corn on the cob, and Those Girls will be feeding the masses with healthy bone broth.

Thirsty? ReWine will be making their spicy, fragrant mulled wine, and Coldstream Brewery will be stirring a bubbling cauldron of hot cider at the main market bar.

And that's far from it. Stay tuned for more announcements as they come. The Queen Victoria Winter Night Market runs every Wednesday night from June 7-August 30.