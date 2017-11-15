Supernormal Canteen is open for lunch during December

When St Kilda’s Goldenfields died, Supernormal Canteen rose from the ashes. The little sister to the CBD’s Supernormal, Supernormal Canteen is getting the same heaving crowds as Goldenfields and hey, we certainly rate it. Well now you can visit the canteen during your lunch break.

From December 4 to 22, Supernormal Canteen is open for lunch from noon. Yep, that means you can actually relive your polo shirt and short days at primary school and grab lunch from the canteen. There’s familiar offerings like dumplings and bao or try something new like the typhoon shelter school prawns. There’s also the long standing (it was originally on the Goldenfields menu) New England lobster roll for anyone with the ingrained idea of lunch = sandwich.

You can also book parties during Supernormal Canteen’s extended hours. Heck, you can even book the whole restaurant if you want to. Perfect for appeasing the work Christmas party gods.

Supernormal Canteen is open daily from noon from December 4-22.

