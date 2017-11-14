  • Blog
Taylor Swift is coming to Australia

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday November 14 2017, 2:53pm

The real Taylor can’t come to the phone right now – because she’ll be heading to Australia sometime soon.

Yep, mere days after the release of her sixth album Reputation, TSwift has announced a worldwide stadium tour. The first round of dates have been released for the North American leg of her 2018 tour with a special note on her website saying “additional tour dates to be announced in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.”

So while there are no concrete dates as yet, us Aussies can prepare to shake it off in the very near future. Not to start any bad blood or anything but we reckon this Aussie tour will most likely be in 2019 (!) after she’s done touring the US and the UK. 

Need some pop lovin’ in the meantime? Katy Perry’s touring in 2018.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 87 Posts

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She spends her free time stalking dogs and worrying about the language barriers of time travel. Follow her on Twitter @beckrusso.