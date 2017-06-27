  • Blog
Tel Aviv's cult pita restaurant Miznon to open in Melbourne

By Delima Shanti Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 11:18am

Israeli-style pita wraps are having a moment in Melbourne. In the past year, Very Good Falafel and Just Falafs have opened in the city, serving crunchy, deep-fried chickpea patties in Israeli pita pockets, and now Miznon is heading for Melbourne’s Hardware Lane.

Originally from Tel Aviv, Miznon has brought its pita pockets to Paris and Vienna, and now founder Eyal Shani (a well-known Israeli chef and television personality) is bringing his cheap, veggie-centric sandwiches to Melbourne in August. Overseas, the cheap eats restaurant has cultivated a cult following – the standing-room-only Parisian branch is famous for its open kitchen heaving with locals and tourists hungry for a bread pocket stuffed with slow cooked lamb or grilled chicken and salad.

Miznon is also known for making everything in-house: bread, fillings, the signature whole roasted cauliflower and the vegetarian ratatouille are made on site.

The Melbourne branch is the Israeli eatery’s first shop in Australia, and is slated for a mid to late August opening date. To whet your appetite, check out Miznon's delicious-looking menu on their Instagram page

