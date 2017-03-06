The former Olympic Doughnuts site is serving doughnuts again

Olympic Doughnuts may have stopped making its legendary hot jam doughnuts, but the torch has been passed on to a new generation of doughnut makers. The food stall in front of Footscray station formerly occupied by Olympic Doughnuts owner Nick Tsiligiris reopened on Saturday to reveal Footscray Doughnuts, which is serving hot jam doughnuts and coffees.

Olympic Doughnut's signature dolphin-shaped jam dispenser is nowhere in sight (that's staying in the Tsiligiris family), but the new doughies are still cheap as chips. The new owners, who hail from Yarraville's Dad and Dave's café, are selling their doughnuts at $1 apiece, 12 for $10 or two and a small coffee for $5.

Olympic Doughnuts was confirmed closed in January, after a long run of hot jam doughnut making since the 1970s. Unfortunately, Tsiligiris had been troubled by ongoing health issues and had to hang up his white doughnut-rolling jacket. Footscray Doughnuts has huge shoes to fill, but westsiders won't have to go without their hot jammies anymore.