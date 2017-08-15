This cafe is giving away free smashed avo to non-home owners

You’ve no doubt heard the news: us young folk are spending way too much money on smashed avo to afford houses. But there’s a silver lining for renters: Brunswick café Lux Foundry will be handing out free smashed avo to non-home owners next month. Because let's be real, any young person living in Brunswick probably never shelled out the money for a house deposit.

The warehouse café located on Hope Street will give renters a free side of avocado to any meal from Monday September 4 to Friday September 8. All you’ll need to do is show your rental agreement to the friendly staff and you’ll score your complimentary avo. If every café in Melbourne did this, we'd be home owners in no time!

Lux Foundry’s co-owner Daniel Amato told Time Out they wanted to give a little something back to their friendly locals. "We’re trying to do our bid to lift the spirits and give back to the local market."