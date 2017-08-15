You can try beer yoga on your lunch break for free this month

Hold your pose, then take a sip of beer. Are you game? Melburnians will be able to try this eccentric fitness trend for free this month.

Gluten free beer brand Omission beer is running hour-long beer yoga classes in Melbourne’s CBD on Wednesday August 30 and Thursday August 31. You’ll be guided by a qualified instructor into the ‘chug pose’ and ‘tipsy dancer’ all the while sipping on your Omission beer at the end of each pose.

Grab your workmates and hop along to Midtown Melbourne on Bourke Street for their twice daily sessions at noon and 1pm. Registrations are essential.