This dazzling light festival in the NT is well worth the plane ticket

Back for its second year, Parrtjima – A Festival of Light is a spectacular world of light and sound where contemporary and traditional Indigenous stories are brought to life. The illuminating installation celebrates the oldest continuous culture on earth with the 300-million-year-old MacDonnell Ranges acting as a natural canvas to the outdoor gallery experience.

Parrtjima takes its name from the Arrernte word ‘Parrtma’, which means ‘lighting up’. It's pronounced Par-CHee-ma and in the festival's inaugural year the organisers worked closely with local artists and AGB Events, who have worked on Vivid Sydney in the past.

The festival is created in partnership with local Aboriginal artists and art centres, with the aim to raise the profile of Aboriginal artists from Central Australia – and last year more than 16,000 people attended.

This year's free public event will run for ten days, from Friday September 22 to Sunday October 1, in Alice Springs. You'll need to register to attend the event, but the good news is that flights are going for as little as $366 (one way) right now.

