Uber is delivering gift hampers to last-minute Christmas shoppers tomorrow

Still haven't bought your Christmas presents yet? Can't face the hordes of frenzied shoppers making a last-ditch attempt to find something (anything) for their family/friends/significant others? Uber isn't here to judge. It's here to help.

On Friday December 23, Uber Eats will be not only answering the prayers of the hungry and lazy, but also those who haven't yet finished their Christmas shopping. The ride-sharing-slash-food-delivery service has partnered up with some Melbourne brands, and will be delivering gift hampers from noon to 5pm (or until stocks run out).

The swag on offer ranges from a pamper pack from coffee-based skincare range frank body to an Aesop pack for men from Myer. If you know someone going on a beach holiday, you can get a beach towel gift pack from Country Road. There's an extra $5 booking fee for purchases, but hey – you're paying for convenience here.

The best part? Everything you order will be gift-wrapped and ready to present to your unassuming relative or friend (who hasn't read this post).

To make the easiest gift purchase of your life, log on to the Uber Eats app tomorrow from midday and get ordering.