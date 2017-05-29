Uber will hike fares and add booking fees in major Australian cities next month

From June 9 next month, you can expect to pay a little more for the convenience of using an app to get from A to B. According to a statement from Uber, minimum fares on uberX trips will increase as of next month, and a new booking fee will be put in place to "help to support Uber's operational costs".

in Melbourne and Brisbane, the lowest amount you'll pay for a trip will rise from $6 to $7.50, and in Sydney, you'll pay $9 instead of $8. This includes a 55c booking fee, which will go to Uber, not to the driver (currently, drivers keep up to 80 per cent of their fare, and this won't change under the increased costs). According to The Age, RideShare Drivers United (a body which represents Uber drivers) have been calling for higher fares for some time, and have decried this increase as a positive step, but a "minuscule one".

Via The Age.