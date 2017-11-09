Vegan high tea has arrived in Melbourne

If you’re a vegan then chances are you’ve never been able to experience the simple pleasure of a quaint and decadent high tea on a Sunday afternoon. But fear not – your dear Aunt Maggie has heard your worried cries and is happy to present a sumptuous alternative.

A 100 percent vegan high tea has launched at Aunt Maggie’s new Carlton store. Start off with a kombucha mocktail and work your way through the menu of tasty delights, each of which is guaranteed to be both animal-free and scrumptious.

Photograph: Supplied

Maggie puts on a big spread, with more delectable goodies than you can shake a ribbon sandwich at, including a pulled jackfruit tostada with kimchi, Sicilian style ‘ricotta’ cannoli, macadamia and white chocolate mousse as well as a selection of herbal teas and coffee.

Vegan high tea will cost $45pp and will run on Sundays November 19, December 3 and 17, with monthly sittings in 2018. Bookings require an even number of people with a minimum of two, just to make sure everyone gets a fair suck of the Devon scone. Find out more here.