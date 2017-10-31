Smith Street's newest gelateria does vegan gelato

Melbourne your insatiable desire for all things animal free has struck again. The newest gelateria to sweeten up Smith Street is Piccolina Gelateria, and they’re churning out smooth, 100 percent vegan gelato. Eat your heart out Gelato Messina.

If you’re vegan or lactose intolerant you might be sceptical: too many times you’ve been given sorbet dressed up as ice cream (it’s not the same!). But the vegan gelato at Piccolina seems to be the real deal. Made the traditional Italian way and with fresh house made flavourings, their vegan gelato comes in flavours like passionfruit, strawberry, lemon and chocolate brownie – featuring 70.5 per cent dark chocolate.

Photograph: Gareth Sobey

Can I get a "hell yeah" from the coeliacs in the back? Each of those flavours is also gluten-free. These could be some of Melbourne’s most inclusive gelato flavours.

Fill the gelato shaped hole in your heart with either a cone or tub of gelato from their new Collingwood store, or from their old digs on Glenferrie Road in Hawthorn.

