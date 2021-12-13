After a long week, sometimes all you want is a bit of peace and quiet. Escape your busy day-to-day life and enter a dream-like state of weightlessness at one of these floatation tanks around Melbourne. You'll enter an alien-like pod filled with warm water and Epsom salt where you can float and let the worries of the day melt away.

