Have you ever felt truly, and absolutely, weightless? When staying afloat takes no effort at all, to the point that you begin to lose any sense of your own body? If you’ve visited the Dead Sea, then these feelings might be familiar. But add total darkness, silence and stillness into the equation and things start to get a little more… interesting. This is what it was like trying floatation therapy for the first time.
After a long week, sometimes all you want is a bit of peace and quiet. Escape your busy day-to-day life and enter a dream-like state of weightlessness at one of these floatation tanks around Melbourne. You'll enter an alien-like pod filled with warm water and Epsom salt where you can float and let the worries of the day melt away.
Want to continue the TLC? Head along to one of Melbourne’s best massage parlours and the city's best spas and bath houses.