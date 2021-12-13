Melbourne
Person lying in a floatation tank
Photograph: Supplied

Where to try float tanks in Melbourne

Keen to try a floatation tank? We’ve collated the best of them

Rose Johnstone
Adena Maier
Written by
Rose Johnstone
&
Adena Maier
After a long week, sometimes all you want is a bit of peace and quiet. Escape your busy day-to-day life and enter a dream-like state of weightlessness at one of these floatation tanks around Melbourne. You'll enter an alien-like pod filled with warm water and Epsom salt where you can float and let the worries of the day melt away.

Want to continue the TLC? Head along to one of Melbourne’s best massage parlours and the city's best spas and bath houses.

Floatation tanks in Melbourne

Beyond Rest

1. Beyond Rest

  • Health and beauty
  • Prahran

Have you ever felt truly, and absolutely, weightless? When staying afloat takes no effort at all, to the point that you begin to lose any sense of your own body? If you’ve visited the Dead Sea, then these feelings might be familiar. But add total darkness, silence and stillness into the equation and things start to get a little more… interesting. This is what it was like trying floatation therapy for the first time.

Rest House Float Centre
Photograph: Supplied

2. Rest House Float Centre

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Hampton East

At Rest House Float Centre the feeling of calm permeates the entire experience, from the moment you step into the lounge-like waiting room and become ensconced in soothing ocean noises and the sweet smell of herbal tea brewing. Left alone in the room, I step into the pod and close the lid. I close my eyes, lie back, and start to enjoy the feeling of floating. With nothing to distract me, I quickly sink into a dream-like state – not quite awake, not quite asleep – enjoying the feeling of suspension. It’s bliss.

Gravity Floatation Centre
Photograph: Supplied

3. Gravity Floatation Centre

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Northcote

Gravity Floatation Centre was one of the first floatation therapy centres to open in Melbourne. It was co-founded by Nitel Mimi, who left the corporate world after discovering the stress-relieving benefits of floating. Both the Northcote and Armadale locations are chilled-out, welcoming spaces, complete with tea on arrival, individual rooms for each tank and high-quality hair and body products for showering.

More ways to relax in Melbourne

