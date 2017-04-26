Your chance to see inside the renovated Palais Theatre is here

The wait is over. After nearly two and a half years and $20 million, Live Nation, the new owners of St Kilda's famous theatre, are ready to let you inside the Palais.



The occasion will be the opening night of the 2017 St Kilda Film Festival on Thursday May 18. The full program of the celebrated short film festival has just been announced.



According to reports the new interior will feature a large oval bar, elevators for disabled access, and a Winter Garden.



Prizes totalling $50,000 will be awarded at the ten-day festival and some of the hopeful filmmakers with films screening include Mirrah Foulkes, Damien Walsh-Howling, Josh Lawson and Kaiya Jones.

Music videos by Courtney Barnett, Client Liaison, Ball Park Music, Lisa Mitchell, Dena Amy and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will compete in the SoundKILDA session on Thursday May 25.