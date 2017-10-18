Zoo Twilights is back with a spectacular line-up for 2018

We'd be lion if we said that Zoo Twilights wasn't our summer highlight. Melbourne Zoo’s annual summer music series Zoo Twilights has announced its 2018 line-up and it's pretty damn spectacular.

Last month we got a sneak preview with the news that piano maestro Ben Folds will be playing under the stars right by the meerkats and giraffes. Joining Ben on the program will be indie-electronic pioneers Cut Copy (who’ve also snuck into 2018’s Sugar Mountain line-up), Brooklyn four-piece Grizzly Bear, Grammy-nominated soul group Hiatus Kaiyote, Sydney based rock’n’rollers the Preatures, legendary songwriter Neil Finn alongside his son Liam Finn, Melbourne siblings the Teskey Brothers with six-piece Saskwatch, party kings the Cat Empire, vocal acrobat Kate Miller-Heidke, and a very welcome return from rockers Jet. Aussie legends Sunnyboys will be playing a very special show alongside pub rockers Painters and Dockers, plus musical mayhem will hit when Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis bring Rockwiz Live to the Zoo Twilights stage in February.

Topping the line-up, of course, are the Zoo’s wild residents. All proceeds from the Zoo Twilights summer concert series go back towards the zoo’s conservation work, including their work to save the Eastern Barred Bandicoot from extinction.

No Zoo Twilights night is complete without a gourmet picnic. You can pre-order a hamper with your tickets or check out the Taste of Twilights dining zone on the night for street eats from Melbourne's best food trucks. Zoo Twilights tickets also include exclusive zoo entry from 5.30-7pm before the show (NB: Zoo Twilights tickets do not include entry to the zoo prior to 5.30pm).

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday October 24 from the Zoo Twilights website. Check out the full line-up below.

Friday January 26 – The Teskey Brothers supported by Saskwatch

Saturday January 27 – Cut Copy, with special guests

Friday February 2 – Sunnyboys, supported by Painters and Dockers

Saturday February 3 – The Cat Empire, supported by Allysha Joy

Friday February 9 – The Preatures, supported by Ali Barter

Saturday February 10 – Rockwiz Live!

Friday February 16 – Ben Folds, supported by Lucy Rose

Saturday February 24 – Neil & Liam Finn, with special guests

Friday March 2 – Hiatus Kaiyote and Harvey Sutherland

Saturday March 3 – Jet, supported by Spazzys

Friday March 9 – Grizzly Bear, with special guests

Saturday March 10 – Kate Miller-Heidke with String Quartet, supported by Odette