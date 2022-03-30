Time Out says

Laugh yourself silly with headphones on as the Arbory goes quiet during the Comedy Festival

If you’ve ever observed the spectacle of human ridiculousness that is the silent disco, then you can only imagine what it would be like to watch an audience spontaneously breaking out into laughter in response to what seems like nothing at all.

Running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, our favourite Yarra-side bar, Arbory Bar and Eatery, will be inviting a cracking line-up of comedians to the stage to make you laugh yourself silly. The 2022 line-up includes the likes of Jimeoin, Luke Heggie, Jacques Barrett and Lawrence Mooney.

Arbory Silent Comedy runs over eight weeknights during the festival, from Wednesday, March 30 to Thursday, April 21. Tickets are $25 and include four sets from four comedians as well as headphones to use. For an additional $25, enjoy any burger from the menu, as well as a schooner of Mountain Goat Summer Ale.

The spots that aren't filled in advance are often reserved for comics as the festival goes on. We recommend grabbing tickets and seeing who shows up!

Looking for more things to do this week? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne.