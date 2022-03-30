Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Arbory Silent Comedy

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Recommended
Silent Comedy at Arbory Bar & Eatery
Simon Shiff
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Laugh yourself silly with headphones on as the Arbory goes quiet during the Comedy Festival

If you’ve ever observed the spectacle of human ridiculousness that is the silent disco, then you can only imagine what it would be like to watch an audience spontaneously breaking out into laughter in response to what seems like nothing at all.

Running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, our favourite Yarra-side bar, Arbory Bar and Eatery, will be inviting a cracking line-up of comedians to the stage to make you laugh yourself silly. The 2022 line-up includes the likes of Jimeoin, Luke Heggie, Jacques Barrett and Lawrence Mooney.

Arbory Silent Comedy runs over eight weeknights during the festival, from Wednesday, March 30 to Thursday, April 21. Tickets are $25 and include four sets from four comedians as well as headphones to use. For an additional $25, enjoy any burger from the menu, as well as a schooner of Mountain Goat Summer Ale.

The spots that aren't filled in advance are often reserved for comics as the festival goes on. We recommend grabbing tickets and seeing who shows up!

Looking for more things to do this week? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne.

Written by
Eliza Campbell

Details

Address:
Contact:
arbory.com.au/event/silent-comedy-festival-2023/
Price:
$25
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.