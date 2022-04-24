Melbourne
Daniel Connell: Gutless Wonder

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Comedian Daniel Connell in a white shirt in front of a white backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Connell’s style of laid-back Aussie comedy cements him as the affable guy anyone would love to grab a beer with

Although his comedy career technically kicked off in Canberra, it wasn’t until Daniel Connell arrived in Melbourne in 2011 that things really started to take off. That year, he performed in the comedy festival’s Comedy Zone show; for those who don’t know, the festival handpicks this line-up of emerging comedians it believes are representative of the next wave of Aussie comedy. With Connell, they really hit the nail on the head.

With a relaxed and laid-back stage presence that really puts the audience at ease — and a gift for working the crowd in a way that makes any picked-on individual think this is the start of a blossoming friendship with Connell  it’s no wonder that he’s got the Swiss Club packed to a brim for his new show, Gutless Wonder

While many of the bits revolve around unexciting everyday occurrences like gender reveal parties, trips to the post office and married life, Connell masterfully spins them into clever yarns. He shines best when he breaks out his more morbid material; without giving too much away, a shocking bit evokes the memory of the ill-fated love story The Girl With the Green Ribbon

Because of his somewhat unemotional and passive storytelling style, there’s not a huge build-up of tension to the punchline. While some people may crave that slow build-up to the comedic climax, Connell’s style lends the effect of the punchline being a lovely surprise nearly every time. It all seems incredibly effortless for Connell, and you’ll leave wishing he was one of your mates. 

Want to know which shows have us LOLing in the aisles this year? Check out our guide to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/daniel-connell-gutless-wonder
Address:
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
03 9658 9779
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
from $20

Dates and times

Buy
