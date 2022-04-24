Melbourne
Geraldine Hickey: Now I've Got a Boat

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Comedian Geraldine Hickey wearing a patterned shirt, khaki pants and black shoes while standing in front of aa
Photograph: Supplied
She may not be able to drive said boat, but the 3RRR comedienne is in full control of her nautical set

We all knew going into this year's festival that we'd be subjected to all manner of Covid-19 and lockdown-related jokes. As expected, 3RRR comedienne Geraldine Hickey kicks off her Now I've Got a Boat show with a rundown of her foray into lockdown hobbies like bread-making, pasta-making and impulsive purchase of a boat. It's a safe and relatable introduction, albeit predictable, but it leads into the true central premise of her show: Hickey's love of the sea. 

Hickey has been in the comedy game for two decades now, but it was only last year that she won the award for Most Outstanding Show for What a Surprise. Just like her career, her delivery style can be described as a slow burn: you don't always know exactly where things are headed, but the journey is engaging and the impact is rewarding and sometimes quite emotional. 

This time around, the journey is seabound and starts with a humble ride in a tinnie. From here, Hickey slowly and masterfully builds up to a poignant bucket list trip to swim with whale sharks. She's self-deprecating, and nearly every joke is at the expense of herself – and nearly every joke lands. 

If you like a side of shock and discomfort with your comedy, you'll leave empty-handed. There's nothing risky here, and Hickey is a master of relaxed and friendly comedy that feels more like a catch-up with your aunty than a stand-up comedy set. In between the laughs are moments that will have you smiling ear to ear, and while it might not be perfect, "it's very nice being here together".

Want to know which shows have us LOLing in the aisles this year? Check out our guide to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au
1300 182 183
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
from $27
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-8pm*; Sat 8.30am-8pm*; Sun 10am-5pm* (*or an hour after the last event)

Dates and times

