4 out of 5 stars

She may not be able to drive said boat, but the 3RRR comedienne is in full control of her nautical set

We all knew going into this year's festival that we'd be subjected to all manner of Covid-19 and lockdown-related jokes. As expected, 3RRR comedienne Geraldine Hickey kicks off her Now I've Got a Boat show with a rundown of her foray into lockdown hobbies like bread-making, pasta-making and impulsive purchase of a boat. It's a safe and relatable introduction, albeit predictable, but it leads into the true central premise of her show: Hickey's love of the sea.

Hickey has been in the comedy game for two decades now, but it was only last year that she won the award for Most Outstanding Show for What a Surprise. Just like her career, her delivery style can be described as a slow burn: you don't always know exactly where things are headed, but the journey is engaging and the impact is rewarding and sometimes quite emotional.

This time around, the journey is seabound and starts with a humble ride in a tinnie. From here, Hickey slowly and masterfully builds up to a poignant bucket list trip to swim with whale sharks. She's self-deprecating, and nearly every joke is at the expense of herself – and nearly every joke lands.

If you like a side of shock and discomfort with your comedy, you'll leave empty-handed. There's nothing risky here, and Hickey is a master of relaxed and friendly comedy that feels more like a catch-up with your aunty than a stand-up comedy set. In between the laughs are moments that will have you smiling ear to ear, and while it might not be perfect, "it's very nice being here together".

