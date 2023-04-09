Melbourne
Geraldine Hickey: Of Course We’ve Got Horses

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
picture of geraldine hickey
Supplied
Time Out says

The award-winning Australian comedian will tackle her newfound privileges in this year's MICF show 'Of Course We've Got Horses'

Comedian Geraldine Hickey has a new show, and this time, it's all about acknowledging and revelling in her newfound privileges. What privileges, you might ask? “Getting married and being able to buy a nice camera to take photos of birds,” she affirms. “I’m very good at telling funny stories – it’s why I’ve won awards and can afford nice cameras and horses.”

The queen of deadpan delivery, Hickey is a comedic archaeologist when it comes to extracting the funny from the everyday absurdities of modern life. Melbourne-born and raised, Hickey began her career in the early 2000s, performing in small clubs and comedy festivals across Australia before bursting onto the scene with a string of critically acclaimed performances at MICF.

Her deceptively understated, artfully drawn shows have reached dizzying heights with Hickey winning the 2021 Melbourne Comedy Festival Award for Most Outstanding Show for What a Surprise. The show was filmed for Paramount+ and nominated for Best Comedy Release at the 2022 AACTA awards.

Hickey has also made a name for herself as a talented writer and performer, having featured on several popular television shows. Her appearances on shows like Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Project have further cemented her as a beloved figure in the Australian comedy scene. Hickey is also the co-host of the Breakfasters program on Melbourne community radio station Triple R.

In what promises to be a “very joyful show”, you can catch Hickey talking fools and horses at the Comedy Theatre from March 30 until April 9. Get tickets here.

Love some side-splitting comedy? Check out the regular comedy nights in Melbourne.

Saffron Swire
Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/shows/of-course-we-ve-got-horses
Address:
The Comedy Theatre
240 Exhibition St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament
Price:
$28-$45
Opening hours:
6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm

