On the posters plastered around town and on trams, comedian Lawrence Mooney is dressed in a suave velvet smoking jacket while sucking on his sunglasses and giving the onlooker bedroom eyes. It’s honestly kind of sexy, and if that’s the version of Mooney the audience was expecting to take the stage for his show Beauty, an Encore, they were sorely disappointed. Instead, we’re treated to Mooney jogging onto the stage in a black tee and black jeans while dancing and hip-thrusting to Endor’s ‘Pump It Up’.

It’s a true testament to Mooney’s claim that beauty is in the eye of the beholder — and his belief that those who like comedy may be intelligent and interesting, but probably not that attractive. If you take offence at that, just know that Mooney includes himself in that assessment — and that it’s only the beginning of offensive (and hilarious) things that the recently sacked 3MMM comedian plans to say.

There was rarely a moment where Mooney didn’t have most of the audience buckled over in laughter, with a crude ranking of the hairiness and general state of politicians’ arseholes sending an echo of gasps, groans and belly laughs through the theatre. There was also rarely a moment where Mooney isn’t cracking up at his own jokes, which may have gotten old if the laughs weren’t well-deserved. It’s a very tight set with no audience call-outs because, as Mooney states, “I’m a professional; why would I turn it over to you?”

In fact, Mooney runs the show a bit like a lesson: there are Powerpoint presentations about everything from art history to his renowned Malcolm Turnbull impression. It’s certainly not the type of show that you’d bring your parents or grandparents to, but Mooney’s lewd sex jokes and bits of toilet humour contain relatable witticisms and lessons about life. At one point, a horrified audience member asks Mooney if what he’s saying is true, to which Mooney laughs and responds: “Some of this is true, but most of it is comedy.”

Lawrence Mooney’s Beauty, an Encore is now headed to Perth from April 29-30, Brisbane from May 5-8 and Sydney on May 19. Get your tickets through the website.

