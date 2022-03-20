With around ten MICF seasons under his belt, we chatted with Watson about what exactly makes our city's comedy festival so special

British comedian Mark Watson has performed on Melbourne stages around 200 times now, so you could say that he's among our city's favourite comedians. He's back on Australian shores for the first time since before the pandemic, and he's brought a brand new show, This Can't Be It, with him for Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Watson is no stranger to the MICF circuit, with around ten seasons under his belt. He's on the record saying that Melbourne is his favourite city, and is keen on getting back to exploring the riverfront, seeing a footy game and "being yelled at by drunks coming out of McDonald's on Swanston Street after a show."

"The [MICF] is special for all sorts of reasons," says Watson. "The Melbourne audience has always been super generous to me. There's the added buzz of being so far from home. The food is really nice (not that Melburnians ever go on about restaurants). It's basically just a real boost to mind and soul, and although the standard is high, the pressure on performers is lower than at certain other festivals."

In 2021, MICF went forward with a digital program and Watson used his stage-time to tear into how people were approaching the crisis. It was harsh and honest, fuelled in part by Watson's anger. This time around, Watson has a different approach.

"It would be strange not to mention the pandemic at all, but of course, we're also all keen to think about pretty much anything else," says Watson. "I'll try to situate the show in the weird context of 'here we are, back in something like normality again' without letting that swamp the entire evening."

There's a certain edge to the shows because on both sides of the mic we're maybe a bit more appreciative of what we had before it was taken away.

One silver lining from the pandemic was the realisation that comedy can be a lot more accessible to audiences through Zoom and digital offerings. That's something Watson hopes to maintain, even with the return of in-person shows.

"I found a whole new audience as a result of doing things digitally, including people based in Melbourne who wouldn't normally get to see me on tour unless they paid an unjustifiable amount of money and made a 50-hour round trip," says Watson. "A lot of comedians have been much too hasty to turn their backs on online stuff, but now that we've seen how inclusive our work can be, it seems mad to un-learn that lesson."

When Watson started out in comedy, he says there was a heavy emphasis on club-style comedy and old-school gags. But now, he sees the new generation of comedians doing more and inventive things with the one-hour format.

"MICF is a brilliant showcase for that," says Watson. "I try to see as many younger comics as I can and learn from them (steal their ideas and youthful energy, draining it directly into my own veins)."

While he does enjoy taking a page out of newcomers' books, you won't find Watson on TikTok. While a lot of comedians have found great success in that realm and its ability to thrust people into immediate virality, Watson claims he's "too old to be doing things like TikTok."

There are many ways to do well as a performer, and a lot of them can be explored on the stage alone.

You can catch Watson and his fast-talking, quick-witted stage presence at the Melbourne Town Hall from March 31 until April 24. Book your tickets through the website.

