Here's your second chance to see some of the top acts from Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021

Try as you might, it is awfully hard to see every single comedian at Melbourne International Comedy Festival (though comedian Blake Everett really gave that a red hot go this year, tweeting about more than 100 shows he saw). The good news is you've been given a second swing at the best of the fest, with Comedy Republic's Replay Festival.

From July 22 to August 14, Replay Festival is bringing some of the top MICF 2021 shows for a second round on stage. Included on the line-up is A Rational Fear podcast, Anna Piper Scott, Blake Freeman, Charlie Zangel, Chris Ryan, Dan Rath, Daniel Connell, David Quirk, Emma’s Debutante, Garry Starr, Granny Bingo, Grub Podcast, Hot Department, Ivan Aristeguieta, Josh Earl, Late Night Comedy Connection, Luke Heggie, Michael Shafar, Michelle Brasier, Nat Harris and Hannah Camilleri, Nikki Britton, Nina Oyama, Sami Shah, Scout Boxall, Stuart Daulman and the Wax Quizzical Podcast.

Tickets are on sale now.