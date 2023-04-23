Melbourne
Urzila Carlson: Just No!

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne
Comedian Urzila Carlson
Photograph: Supplied/Netflix Netflix Is a Joke: Comedy Night
Time Out says

The multi-award-winning comedy powerhouse is back in Melbourne for her MICF 2023 show 'Just No!'

Urzila Carlson has been making waves in New Zealand for years, winning Best Female Comedian at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards a handful of times. Lucky for us, her star in Australia has been rising and she is the two-time winner of MICF's Choice Award, and for the festival's 2023 season, Carlson is rocking up to Melbourne Town Hall with her brand-new show, Just No!

In Just No!, Carlson will chat about how she has discovered just how much frustration brings people together. Not sport, not love and certainly not peace, but a collective disdain for people who do us wrong by committing social faux pas like cutting the queue.

If you're unfamiliar with Carlson's style of comedy, then you can do a bit of homework by watching her hit Netflix special, Overqualified Loser.

Carlson will be performing from March 30 to April 23 and tickets start at $40. Get yours on the MICF website

After some more knee-slapping comedy? Check out the regular comedy nights in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.comedyfestival.com.au/2023/shows/urzila-carlson
Address:
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$40-$55
Opening hours:
5pm. 8.15pm

Dates and times

